Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 135, five fatalities recorded on January 4

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Monday rose to 19,47,011 with the addition of 2,765 fresh cases while 10,362 people recovered in a day, state health department said.

With 29 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative death toll in the state mounted to 49,695, an official said.

A total of 10,362 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the tally of recoveries in Maharashtra to 18,47,361, he said, adding that the state is now left with 48,801 active cases.

With 46,374 new tests, the number of tests conducted in Maharashtra until now has gone up to 1,30,04,876.

Maharashtra has completed the reconciliation of the data till December 15, 2020, which led to 23 districts reporting a rise in their progressive figures for coronavirus cases whereas similar figures dropped in 12 other districts.

The exercise led to rise by 2,110 in the overall tally of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, the official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 19,47,011, new cases: 2,765, death toll: 49,695, discharged: 18,47,361, active cases: 48,801, people tested so far: 1,30,04,876.

(With PTI inputs)