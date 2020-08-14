Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally crosses 70,000 mark

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 1,091 in the last 24 hours to 70,326 on Thursday.
With 35 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 1656, he said.
A total of 1,156 patients were discharged taking the number of active cases to 14,712 during the day, he said.
As per the update, 53,998 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.
With 6,335 tests conducted on Thursday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 3,42,589, Mohol said.
Pune district reported 2,388 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,17,516 on Thursday, a health official said.
He said the death toll reached 2,689 with 70 more patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra district.
Also, 1,156 patients were discharged from hospitals, the official said.
"With 922 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's count now stands at 32,565," he said.
The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 14,625, he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
