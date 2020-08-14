Coronavirus in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally crosses 70,000 mark

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 1,091 in the last 24 hours to 70,326 on Thursday.

With 35 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 1656, he said.

A total of 1,156 patients were discharged taking the number of active cases to 14,712 during the day, he said.

As per the update, 53,998 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.

With 6,335 tests conducted on Thursday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 3,42,589, Mohol said.