Coronavirus in Pune: Photographer moves around city despite flu-like symptoms; refuses to disclose travel details

A stubborn COVID-19 patient in Ranjangaon, a village near Pune, has proved to be troublesome as he insists on maintaining secrecy about his movements after he tested positive for the virus. Now, the local authorities are trying to trace his contacts, reported Pune Mirror.

This comes at a time when the cases are rising in the state. At least 10 teams of the district health department are tracking down people who have come in contact with the 29-year-old over the last week. The authorities are trying to curb the spread of the virus in and around Ranjangaon - which has remained safe from the virus so far.

The man, apparently, had been unwell and was roaming around and even ate at several restaurants in Pune. What's worse, he even attended a birthday party, a wedding ceremony, and a few parties during this period. He is now refusing to give out any details of the same.