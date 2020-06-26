'Directed officers to impose strict regulations': Sharad Pawar, DCM Ajit Pawar and others review COVID-19 situation in Pune

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Pune.

Ajit Pawar said that the local administration was instructed to work along with the elected representatives and that the officers were directed to impose strict regulations to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Pawar wrote, "Corona outbreak review meeting was held today, at Pune Divisional Commissioner's Office in the presence of Hon. MP @PawarSpeaks Saheb, Home Minister @AnilDeshmukhNCP, Health Minister @rajeshtope11& other dignitaries."

"Instructed the local administration to work alongwith the elected representatives, following the appropriate instructions given by them. Also, directed the officers to impose strict regulations to prevent further spread of corona in restricted areas," he added.