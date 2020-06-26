'Directed officers to impose strict regulations': Sharad Pawar, DCM Ajit Pawar and others review COVID-19 situation in Pune

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Pune.
Ajit Pawar said that the local administration was instructed to work along with the elected representatives and that the officers were directed to impose strict regulations to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
Taking to Twitter, Pawar wrote, "Corona outbreak review meeting was held today, at Pune Divisional Commissioner's Office in the presence of Hon. MP @PawarSpeaks Saheb, Home Minister @AnilDeshmukhNCP, Health Minister @rajeshtope11& other dignitaries."
"Instructed the local administration to work alongwith the elected representatives, following the appropriate instructions given by them. Also, directed the officers to impose strict regulations to prevent further spread of corona in restricted areas," he added.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the COVID-19 cases are expected to rise during July and August but the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government is working to ensure that the fatality rate does not go up. "We are increasing the number of doctors and ICU beds in the state to meet the demand," Tope said.
"A resolution has been passed in the Cabinet for availing the services of PG final year medical students in ICU wards. We are procuring important anti-viral drugs & increasing their stock in each district to ensure availability," ANI quoted the Minister.
Rajesh Tope said that they were strictly following the ICMR guidelines regarding COVID-19 and not hiding the number of cases or deaths. "Sometimes we report some deaths of past days on a particular day due to reconciliation but it does not mean we want to hide anything," he added.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country with 1,52,765 cases. On Friday, 5,024 new COVID-19 cases were reported, the health bulletin read.
