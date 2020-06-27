COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Central team to visit Thane, Pune, Palghar and Solapur

While Mumbai has been able to contain the spread of COVID-19, its surge in Thane, Pune, Palghar and Solapur has been a matter of serious concern. A central team will visit these hotspots on June 27, review the containment plan, and suggest further steps to be taken by the respective district administrations.

State government sources confirmed the central team’s visit. “The central team will be headed by Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal and it will consist of experts and specialists in infectious diseases.”

Maharashtra Minister of Public Health Rajesh Tope has directed the district and civic administration to increase detection, testing and treatment with the involvement of the local population.

On Friday COVID-19 positive cases surged to 30,871 in Thane, of which 16,960 are active and 13,094 are discharged. 816 deaths were reported. In Palghar district, of the total 4,536 cases, 3055 are active and 1,382 were discharged. 99 deaths were reported.

Pune is another major hotspot, where the total cases surged to 19,031, of which 8,331 are active and 10,025 are discharged with 675 deaths so far. In Solapur, the district and civic administration are battling to curb the spread of the virus. As of date, of the 2,500 cases, 893 are active and 1,371 discharged with 236 deaths.