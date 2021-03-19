Coronavirus in Pune: PCMC mulling mandatory weekend curfew amid huge surge in COVID-19 cases in Pimpri Chinchwad

Amidst the rising COVID-19 cases in the city, Mayor Usha Dhore has proposed ‘janata curfew’ or a two-day lockdown over weekends to arrest the spread, The Indian Express reported.

Dhore has received support from opposition parties NCP and Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, with 1,296 new cases on Friday in the industrial township of Pimpri Chinchwad, the caseload there mounted to 1,18,192.

Pune district in Maharashtra reported as many as 4,965 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its cumulative tally to 4,53,532 so far.

As the virus claimed the lives of 31 patients during the day, the district's death toll reached 9,486.

"Of the total number of new cases, 2,752 were reported from the areas located within the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the overall tally reached 2,26,549," the official said.

A total of 885 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day in the district.

(With inputs from PTI)