Elgar Parishad controversy: Sharjeel Usmani records statement with Pune police

Pune: Aligarh Muslim University alumnus Sharjeel Usmani recorded statement with the Pune police on Thursday in connection with his speech made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in the city in January this year, a senior official said. Usmani had earlier recorded his statement with the city police in this connection on March 10.

"Usmani on Thursday visited the Swargate police station, where the case against him has been registered for his alleged speech. The police recorded his statement," the official said.

DCP Sagar Patil said, "Usmani recorded his statement once again following the high court's directive." A case under section 153 (A) of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground religion, etc) has been registered against Usmani over his speech made during the conclave on January 30.