'Height of hypocrisy again': Devendra Fadnavis targets Uddhav Thackeray over Sharjeel Usmani speech row

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Monday told the Bombay High Court that it will not take any coercive step against activist Sharjeel Usmani if he appeared before the Pune police for interrogation whenever asked to and cooperated with the probe.

The state's counsel, YP Yagnik, told the court that Usmani had been issued a notice under section 41 (A) of the CrPC and added that the police would follow procedure mandated by the section as long as he cooperated.

The statement came after Usmani's counsel, senior advocate Mihir Desai, urged the HC to grant Usmani protection from arrest.

Besides, Usmani assured the Bombay High Court that he will continue cooperating with the Pune Police, and will appear before investigators on March 18, 2021.

For the uninitiated, Usmani has been booked for allegedly insulting Hindu sentiments during his speech at the Elgar Parishad conclave.