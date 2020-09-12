Coronavirus in Pune: DCM Ajit Pawar says 'reimpose curfew if necessary'

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Pune, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune's Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar has on Friday instructed the administration to 'reimpose curfew if necessary'. While reimposing the curfew, Pawar said that it should not create problems for the citizens and traders, reported Marathi daily Loksatta.

On Friday, Pawar also reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Pune division that includes Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Kolhapur and Pune. He warned the officials of strict action in case of negligence with regard to bed availability and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

"It is important to ensure the smooth functioning of jumbo hospitals to gain people's trust. Hence, strict action will be taken if any negligence is found with regard to bed availability and treatment of COVID-19 patients," he said. Pawar's statement comes in the wake of the death of journalist Pandurang Raykar at the city's Jumbo COVID Centre.

Meanwhile, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Friday said that there will not be another lockdown in the city. His clarification came after some social media forwards claimed that the city will be put under a fresh lockdown due to rising cases.

"The news that there will be another lockdown in Pune city is being spread by using old clips of news channels. There is no fact in this information and PMC and Pune administration is not planning to take such step. When you receive such a message, avoid forwarding it," he tweeted.

On Friday, Pune city reported 1,938 new coronavirus cases, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,15,770. The death toll in the city reached 2,706 with 38 patients succumbing during this period. On the other hand, 1,573 patients were discharged from the hospitals on recovery.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 1,265 COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, taking the COVID-19 total to 61,231. 24 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,010.