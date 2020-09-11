FPJ Fact Check: Will there be another lockdown in Pune?

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, Maharashtra's daily case tally has risen to record highs recently. As per Health Minister Rajesh Tope, the state had, on Thursday, recorded 23,446 fresh cases and the total number of active patients now stood at 2,61,432. Alongside, 7,00,715 patients have till date been cured and discharged from the hospitals.

The claim

Against this backdrop, are parts of the state heading towards yet another lockdown? Social media forwards have recently claimed that Pune city will be put under a fresh lockdown amid the spike in cases. This is being furthered with news video clips and fake notices.

The facts:

Reacting to the same, Pune Mayor, Murlidhar Mohol on Friday afternoon clarified that this was untrue.

"The news that there will be another lockdown in Pune city is being spread by using old clips of news channels. There is no fact in this information and PMC and Pune administration is not planning to take such step. When you receive such a message, avoid forwarding it," he cautioned.