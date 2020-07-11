Coronavirus in Pune: BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole slams Maha Govt, says 'lockdown enforced to disguise failures'

Pune: Amid rising COVID-19 cases and citizens flouting social distancing norms, lockdown is all set to be reimposed in Pune, Pimpri- Chinchwad and a few other parts of the district starting July 13.
Meanwhile, BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole from Pune's Shivajinagar slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government and said that the state leadership has failed in preparing Pune for the spike in COVID-19 infections. He said that the state govt has been misleading people with projections and stats of preparedness. Shirole added that the govt has enforced a lockdown, only to disguise its failures.
In a long thread on Twitter, Shirole said, "The graph of building a city’s medical infrastructure should always be higher than the progressive cases of #COVID19 infection. #LockDown is not a remedy, it is supposed to be an intervention to give administration time to better equip & strengthen medical infrastructure."
"It’s been more than 100 days since we had #LockDown1 and its unfortunate that even after me raising concerns for weeks now, the state leadership has failed woefully in preparing #Pune for this spike in #COVID19 infections, forecasted by most epidemiology studies & models."
"Pune’s COVID Warriors including our very own Mayor have done a commendable job in helping curtail the spread of virus. I truly believe that 1000 cases/day for city the size of #Pune is alarming only because of the lack of hospital beds & infrastructure for early treatments."
"Enforcing the #Lockdown to disguise failures of the state government and administration is iniquitous to the citizens of our city who were slowly getting back to normalcy. The LockDown has now become a compulsion, which could have easily been prevented with proactive action."
Lashing out at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shirole said that Thackeray stays in the neighbouring city and yet has not made a single visit to Pune in the past 100 days to oversee the preparedness or even encourage the COVID warriors. "Let alone a visit to #Pune, Hon CM @OfficeofUT ji has not had a single update or review call / video conference with elected representatives of the City who are working on the ground during this unprecedented Pandemic. Even emails from me are yet to receive a reply," he added.
Meanwhile, with 1,598 people testing positive for novel coronavirus, Pune district saw its highest jump in COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 35,997, an official said on Friday.
The death toll crossed the 1000-mark and reached 1,007 as 28 people succumbed to the infection during the day, he added.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)