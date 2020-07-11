Coronavirus in Pune: BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole slams Maha Govt, says 'lockdown enforced to disguise failures'

Pune: Amid rising COVID-19 cases and citizens flouting social distancing norms, lockdown is all set to be reimposed in Pune, Pimpri- Chinchwad and a few other parts of the district starting July 13.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole from Pune's Shivajinagar slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government and said that the state leadership has failed in preparing Pune for the spike in COVID-19 infections. He said that the state govt has been misleading people with projections and stats of preparedness. Shirole added that the govt has enforced a lockdown, only to disguise its failures.

In a long thread on Twitter, Shirole said, "The graph of building a city’s medical infrastructure should always be higher than the progressive cases of #COVID19 infection. #LockDown is not a remedy, it is supposed to be an intervention to give administration time to better equip & strengthen medical infrastructure."

"It’s been more than 100 days since we had #LockDown1 and its unfortunate that even after me raising concerns for weeks now, the state leadership has failed woefully in preparing #Pune for this spike in #COVID19 infections, forecasted by most epidemiology studies & models."