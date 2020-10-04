Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 933, PCMC records 544 new cases

Pune reported 993 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,49,399 on October 4.
As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 38 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 3,647. A total of 1,428 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 15,399.
As per the update, 1,30,353 people have recovered/discharged as of now. With 4,580 tests conducted today, the total number of tests conducted reached to 6,47,600.
Meanwhile, in the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 544 COVID-19 cases were reported today, taking the COVID-19 cases total to 80,480. 13 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,361.
A total of 611 people were discharged today, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 73,671.
