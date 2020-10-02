Pune Crime Watch: Yuva Sena leader Deepak Maratkar murdered in Budhwar Peth

Yuva Sena leader Deepak Maratkar, son of former Shiv Sena corporator Vijay Maratkar, was murdered by a group of unidentified persons in Pune's Budhwar Peth area in the wee hours of Friday.

Deepak Maratkar had stepped outside his house at midnight after having dinner. Meanwhile, a group of four to five persons on motorbikes attacked him with sharp weapons and fled from the spot, reported Marathi daily Lokmat. Maratkar was then rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries at around 4 am.

A murder case has been lodged at the Faraskhana police station and several search teams were formed to identify and arrest the assailants. Reportedly, the police have identified the suspects and two have been arrested.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Milind Patil said that the preliminary investigation suggests that the murder might have taken place due to political rivalry.

The police squads are meanwhile in search of the other assailants.