Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 884, 655 new cases within PCMC limits

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 884 to 1,32,665 on Monday.

With 37 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,121.

A total of 1,256 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,372.

As per the update, 1,12,172 people have recovered/discharged as of now.

With 2,697 tests conducted on Monday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 5,77,629.