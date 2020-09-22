Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 884, 655 new cases within PCMC limits

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 884 to 1,32,665 on Monday.
With 37 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,121.
A total of 1,256 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,372.
As per the update, 1,12,172 people have recovered/discharged as of now.
With 2,697 tests conducted on Monday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 5,77,629.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 655 COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, taking the COVID-19 cases total to 70,827.
12 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,154.
A total of 1,122 people were discharged on Monday, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 61,090.
In the city, the total number of active patients has now reached 8,396. Out of these, 5,212 patients are undergoing treatment in the hospitals and 3,184 patients are in home isolation.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Pune district rose to 2,54,506 with the addition of 2,338 new cases in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Monday.
The overall death toll rose by 76 to 5,774, he said.
"Of the 2,338 fresh cases, 884 cases were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas and 655 cases were added from Pimpri Chinchwad area," he said.
A total of 1,256 patients were discharged after treatment.
The tally of patients from PMC limits now stands at 1,32,665 while the number of patients from Pimpri Chinchwad is 70,827.
The number of cases in rural, civil hospital and Pune cantonment board areas increased to 51,014, he said.
