Weather update: IMD predicts moderate to intense thunderstorms for Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune in next 3-4 hrs

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that city will continue to witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday.

"Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershower in city and suburbs. Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places," IMD Mumbai stated on its website on Monday.

IMD Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar said Mumbai and Thane will likely receive. "S Konkan (Sindudurg), Goa dense clouds as seen frm Goa radar & satellite image & Intense spells could be for nxt 2,3 hrs. Medium clouds seen ovr rest of state. Arabian sea off coast of Mah showing intense development. Mumbai, Thane cloudy, but no rains so far. Mod to hvy possible," Hosalikar tweeted.