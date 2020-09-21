Weather update: IMD predicts moderate to intense thunderstorms for Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune in next 3-4 hrs

On Monday afternoon, rains lashed several parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, and Aurangabad.
IMD Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar said, "Palghar, Mumbai,Thane, Raigad, Nashik, Pune Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Beed, Aurangabad mod to intense TS next 3,4 hrs. Take care"
Earlier, he had also said, "As per IMD GFS & other models, today S konkan, Goa likely to recv hvy to very hvy with isol extremely hvy rains.Mumbai,Thane isol hvy & TS. Tomorrow Mumbai Thane hvy to very hvy.Ghat area of Raigad,Pune, Satara,Klp & Rtn,Sindudurg could hvy to very hvy with isol extremely hvy. TC"
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that city will continue to witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday.
"Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershower in city and suburbs. Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places," IMD Mumbai stated on its website on Monday.
IMD Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar said Mumbai and Thane will likely receive. "S Konkan (Sindudurg), Goa dense clouds as seen frm Goa radar & satellite image & Intense spells could be for nxt 2,3 hrs. Medium clouds seen ovr rest of state. Arabian sea off coast of Mah showing intense development. Mumbai, Thane cloudy, but no rains so far. Mod to hvy possible," Hosalikar tweeted.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday upgraded its rain warning for Mumbai and Thane to an orange alert for Tuesday, while a yellow alert has been issued for Monday with a forecast for heavy rain.
