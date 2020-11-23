Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 330, PCMC records 215 cases

Pune reported 330 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,66,982 on Sunday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,426 with 5 new fatalities.

A total of 245 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,901. As of now, 1,57,655 people were discharged/ recovered. On Sunday, 4,546 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,90,322.



In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 215 COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 90,696. With no fatality, the death toll in the twin-city remained at 1,586 on Sunday. Meanwhile, 104 were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 87,275. On Sunday, 3,501 tests were conducted with the cumulative count reaching 4,45,180.