Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1,658, 984 new cases within PCMC limits

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,658 to 1,30,081 on Saturday.
With 39 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,046.
A total of 1,248 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,664.
As per the update, 1,09,371 people have recovered/discharged as of now.
With 5,919 tests conducted on Saturday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 5,68,865.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 984 COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 cases total to 69,423.
26 deaths were recorded during the day. Now, the death toll due to the infection is 1,134.
A total of 903 people were discharged on Saturday, taking the total of cured COVID-19 patients to 58,817.
In the city, the total number of active patients has now reached 9,307. Out of these, 5,444 patients are undergoing treatment in the hospitals and 3,863 patients are in home isolation.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday notched a new record of 23,501 COVID-19 recoveries compared with the number of new infections, besides recording 425 more deaths, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.
The state recorded 21,907 new cases - lower than the highest tally of 24,886 (September 11) - taking the state's total from 11,67,496 to 11,88,015 cases now. Adding a staggering 425 more fatalities - though down from the peak of 515 (September 15) - the state's death toll increased from 31,791 to 32,216.
The state's recovery rate improved for the third consecutive day - from 71.47 per cent to 72.22 per cent - while the current mortality rate stood at 2.71 per cent on Saturday. This has taken the total number of discharged patients from 834,432 to 857,933 till date - much higher than the 297,480 active cases currently in the state.
(With IANS inputs)
