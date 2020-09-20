Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 1,658, 984 new cases within PCMC limits

As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,658 to 1,30,081 on Saturday.

With 39 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,046.

A total of 1,248 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 17,664.

As per the update, 1,09,371 people have recovered/discharged as of now.

With 5,919 tests conducted on Saturday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 5,68,865.