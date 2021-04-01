Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC records 4103 COVID-19 cases; 2113 in PCMC on April 1

In yet another massive spike in COVID-19 cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 4,103 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its caseload to 2,73,446.

According to an update by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 5,337 with 35 new fatalities.

A total of 2,077 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,32,260.

As of now, there are 35,849 active COVID-19 cases.