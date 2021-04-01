Coronavirus in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: PMC records 4103 COVID-19 cases; 2113 in PCMC on April 1

In yet another massive spike in COVID-19 cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 4,103 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its caseload to 2,73,446.
According to an update by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 5,337 with 35 new fatalities.
A total of 2,077 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,32,260.
As of now, there are 35,849 active COVID-19 cases.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 2113 COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 1,42,251. With 15 new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 2,018.
According to an update by Pune district health officer, 1161 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 1,21,483.
As of now, there are 18,750 active COVID-19 cases in PCMC.
In all, Pune district has 64,838 active cases.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 43,183 new COVID-19 cases, its highest one-day rise since the pandemic began, which pushed the caseload to 28,56,163, a health official said.
The state reported 249 deaths during the day, another record since October last year, taking the fatality count to 54,898.
As many as 32,641 patients were discharged, the highest so far, taking the recovery count to 24,33,368.
The number of active patients is 3,66,533 now.
Before this, the highest one-day spike was reported on March 28 (40,414).
Out of the 249 deaths, 140 occurred in the last 48 hours and 109 in the last week, he said.
There are 19,09,498 people in home quarantine and 18,432 others in institutional quarantine.