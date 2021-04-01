COVID-19: Record 57,583 people vaccinated in Pune district on April 1

A record 57,583 people were vaccinated in the Pune district on Thursday, April 1. This is more than a 50 per cent rise than the previous best, informed the Pune Platform for COVID Response (PPCR).
"57,583 #GotVaccinated in #Pune district today! 50% higher than our best till date. Thanks to all #hospitals , #vaccine administers, doctors, social workers, local administration, corporates, media, influencers, all our members and most of all, #Punekars, for taking the jab," PPCR tweeted.
"We urge more and more people to get vaccinated soon! Let's end this pandemic," it added.
Meanwhile, Baramati MP Supriya Sule thanked the "nurses, doctors, ASHA workers, public representatives, social workers, and officials for this tremendous feat". "Let us achieve our target of 1 lakh vaccines a day soon," she added.
As vaccinations for people above the age of 45 began on Thursday, the Pune Platform for COVID Response (PPCR) had targetted 1 lakh vaccinations. This unique experiment was also endorsed by NCP MP Supriya Sule, BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole and others.
"#Pune let's all come together and take one big step towards ending the Pandemic. Encourage, participate and facilitate #vaccination of those above 45 years and help achieve @ppcr_pune goal of 1 Lakh #vaccinations per day Let's make Pune, India's first #COVID19 free city," Shirole tweeted on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 4,200 and 2,058 new COVID-19 cases respectively on Thursday.
The rest of Pune district reported 1,767 cases.
With this, there are 2,81,418 COVID-19 cases in Pune Municipal Corporation areas, 1,37,732 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,25,137 in the rest of the district, he said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)