COVID-19: Record 57,583 people vaccinated in Pune district on April 1

A record 57,583 people were vaccinated in the Pune district on Thursday, April 1. This is more than a 50 per cent rise than the previous best, informed the Pune Platform for COVID Response (PPCR).

"57,583 #GotVaccinated in #Pune district today! 50% higher than our best till date. Thanks to all #hospitals , #vaccine administers, doctors, social workers, local administration, corporates, media, influencers, all our members and most of all, #Punekars, for taking the jab," PPCR tweeted.

"We urge more and more people to get vaccinated soon! Let's end this pandemic," it added.