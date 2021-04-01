Not an April Fool's joke: 43,183 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, highest single-day spike since pandemic outbreak

With 43,183 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Thursday (April 1) recorded its highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak last year. The state's previous highest single-day spike was 40,414, which was reported on Sunday (March 28).

Besides, 249 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 54,898. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.92%.

32,641 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 24,33,689. The recovery rate in the state stands at 85.2%.

Currently, 19,09,498 people are in home quarantine and 18,432 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 3,66,533.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 14,786 new cases on Thursday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 6351 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 9309 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 485 new cases, Aurangabad circle 2322, Latur circle 2681, Akola circle 1674, and Nagpur circle recorded 5575 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

One of the main reasons for the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is that the people not following "COVID-appropriate behaviour", say experts.

Many people are not maintaining social distance and do not wear masks, exposing themselves to the infection, they say.

"There have been several discussions among state officials and ministers about increasing the fine amount for people not wearing masks. It could put some pressure, but the government does not want to use an iron fist to ensure people adhere to the guidelines," a member of the state COVID-19 task force told PTI.

However, another senior state health official said people cannot be pressurised after a certain limit.