Coronavirus in Pune and PCMC: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on May 18

Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Monday said that 49 patients became COVID-19 free in the day and the total number COVID-19 free patients in the city are now 1,800. Also, 5 patients succumbed to the virus in the day and 102 fresh positive cases were registered. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city are 3,598.

PMC chief Shekhar Gaikwad hinted that a detailed order on Pune’s new containment limits is likely to be issued. However, there are 69 containment zones at the moment.

Here is a list of containment zones in the city:

1. Junabazar - Mangalwar Peth - Old Bazaar Complex (Final Plot No. 897, 898)

2. Welankarnagar, Laxminarayan Theater, Parvati Darshan, ST Colony, Hotel Panchami Complex

3. Parvatidarshan colony on the west side of Rambhau Mhalgi road

4. Parvati Final Plot Nos. 526A and 526B

5. Dandekar Pool Colony Final Plot No. 1A, 2A, 2B, 28, 585, 587, 587 of Ambil Odha Colony Complex

6. Parvati Final Plot No. 558 Dattawadi Premises

7. Parvati Final Plot No. 29B & 29A Indira Nagar Colony near Nilayam Theater

8. Parvati Final Plot No. 587/4 Indiranagar colony near Ambil stream

9. Kasba, Vishrambagwada, Bhavani Peth - Somvar Peth, Mangalvar Peth, Budhvar Peth, Guruvar Peth, Shukravar Peth (Pai), Raviwar Peth, Rasta Peth, Nana Peth, Bhavani Peth, Mahatma Phule Peth (Ganj Peth), Ganesh Peth , Kasba Peth, Ghorpadi Peth.