Uddhav Thackeray bats for stricter lockdown measures, says, 'need to curb coronavirus before monsoon at any cost'

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday in his Facebook Live urged people to follow the lockdown measures more strictly. He said that the novel coronavirus pandemic must be curbed before the arrival of the monsoon season at any cost.
Uddhav said that he would not allow industries in Red Zone to reopen. However, the industries in Orange and Green Zones are permitted with social distancing norms and other precautions, he added. "I am not allowing reopening of industries in Red Zone. We cannot risk of going into another lockdown because of the reopening."
The Chief Minister said that they have given permission to reopen 70,000 industries. 50,000 industries have already begun their operations in which more that 5 lakh people work.
Addressing the migrants in the state, the Chief Minsiter urged those walking to their native places to not do so as the government is taking their due care. "We have made travel arrangements for migrants free of cost and nearly 5 lakh migrants were sent back by trains and buses," he said. The CM made the same request to the people stranded within the state. "Stay where you are. Do not to hit the roads," he added.
The government has set up 1,484 COVID-19 care centres and 2.50 lakh beds with oxygen in Maharashtra. MMRDA has set up 1000 jumbo facility at BKC, Goregaon, Race Course and Worli. "These jumbo facilities will have oxygen beds and ICU beds," said CM Thackeray.
He added that the COVID-19 chain hasn't been broken but it has slowed down. "Even if the number of patients are increasing, the number of discharged patients is also significantly higher and it is a good sign," CM noted.
Meanwhile, 2033 fresh cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday and 51 people died in the day. The total COVID-19 patients in the state are 35,058. 1,249 died while 8,437 are discharged so far.
