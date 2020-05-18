Uddhav Thackeray, 8 others take oath as MLC

They include Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson and Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe, Nationalist Congress Party's Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari and Congress' Rajesh Rathod.

From the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party the new MLCs are Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil, Ramesh Karad, Pravin Datke, and Gopichand Padalkar. Thackeray was accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray and other government officials.

The 288-member Legislative Assembly was the electoral college for the biennial elections to the nine seats. With this election, 59-year-old Thackeray, who is also the president of Shiv Sena, makes his debut as a legislator.

Sworn in as Chief Minister on November 28, Thackeray had to fulfil a constitutional requirement of becoming a member of either house of the state legislature within six months.