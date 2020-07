Coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in PCMC as on July 3

Here is a new list of active containment zones in PCMC (tweeted by PCMC Police on July 1):

1. Area around Jama Masjid, Kharalwadi, Pimpri

2. Indiranagar, Near Double Tree Hotel, Chinchwad

3. Pimpri Camp area

4. Buddhanagar, Pimpri

5. Sonkar Chambers, Pimpri

6. Bhimnagar, Pimpri

7. Sukhwani Imperial, Morwadi

8. Navjivan Society, Nehru Nagar

9. Gurudatta Nagar, Pimpri

10. Kalbhornagar, Akurdi

11. Vaibhavnagar, Pimpri

12. Krishna Kripa Housing Society, Pimpri

13. Munnasheu Chawl Mukeshnagar Pimpri

14. Sukhwani Udyan, Chinchwad

15. Kisan Kripa Hansing Society. Pimpri A Wing, Morwadi

16. Gandhinagar, Kharalwadi

17. Laltopi Nagar Morwadi

18. Akashganga Society, Pimpri

19. Adarsh ​​Society, Kalbhornagar, Pimpri

20. Shastri Nagar, Pimpri

21. Vaibhav Nagar Road-2 Pimpri

22. Morwadi Gaothan

23. Waghere Pak, Pimpri

24. Navjivan Housing Society (Rehabilitation), Bldg no 7, Vitthal Nagar, Pimpri

25. Navjivan Housing Society (Rehabilitation), Bldg no 3, Vitthal Nagar, Pimpri

26. Mohannagar, Chinchwad

27. Gangasky building, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Pimpri

28. Shastrinnagar, Pimpri

29. C Wing Prem Angan Society, Udyamnagar, Pimpri

30. Gandhinagar Kharalwadi, near Durgamata Mandir

31. Navjivan Housing Society, Building No-6, Vitthal Nagar

32. Gandhinagar, Kharalwadi, behind MIM office, near Hanuman Mandir

33. Royal Heritage Society area, Vishalnagar, Pimpri-18

34. Vaishalinagar, Opposite Gokul Hotel, Pimpri-18

35. Near Shani Mandir, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Pimpri

36. 422/216, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Pimpri

37. Nalawade Chawl, Behind Hotel Shital, Nehru Nagar

38. Vaibhavnagar, Pimpri

39. Vikrant Complex, Pimpri

40. Premprakash Mandir, C Block, Pimpri

41. Ashok Theater, Pimpri

42. 297/1974, Near Athony Garden, Sant Tukaramnagar Pimpri-18

43. Ganga Sky F-1 Building Sant Tukaramnagar Pimpri

44. Navjivan Housing Society, Building No.3. Vitthalnagar, Pimpri

45. Rajivgandhinagar, Kharalwadi, Pimpri

46. Mahindra Anthia Society Building No. B / 1, Kharalwadi

47. Main Bazar Road.B Block (5,6), Pimpri

48. E Building, Queen's Town Society, Chinchwad Station

49. Boudhnagar, Building No.16. River Road, Pimpri

50. Boudhnagar, River Road, Pimpri

51. Sukhwani Pride Morwadi, Pimpri

52. Aniket Housing Society, Morwadi

53. Basavaraj Decorators, next to Kuldip Angan Society, Nehru Nagar

54. Rajiv Gandhinagar, Kharalwadi

55. Navjeevan Housing Society, Building no. 4. Vitthalnagar

56. Laxmipride Society, Nehru Nagar

57. Masulkar Colony, Building No. 36, Vastu Udyog, Ajmera Colony

58. Khivsara Garden Society, Kharalwadi

59. Gandhinagar, Near Buddha Vihar, Kharalwadi

60. Jay Bhavani Society, Ramnagar, Chinchwad

61. Kanta Residency, Morwadi

62. Jayaganesh Varadahast, Kharalwadi

63. Patra Shed, River Road, Pimpri

64. Ravi Kiran Society, Sadhu Vaswani Garden

65. Tathagata Building, Milidnagar

66. Q Building Milindnagar, Pimpri

67. River Road, Pimpri (Lalchand Ahuja)

68. Jhulelal Temple, Pimpri

69. Rajiv Gandhinagar, Kharalwadi

70. Block 5/6 River Road, Pimpri

71. Yashoda Niwas, Kalbhornagar, Chinchwad

72. Sharma Chawl, Nehrunagar

73. Shri Apartment, Nehrunagar

74. 235/1861 Near Athony Garden, Santukaram Nagar Pimpri

