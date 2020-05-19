Mumbai

Updated on

Coronavirus in PCMC: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on May 19

By FPJ Web Desk

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation
Twitter/@pcmcindiagovin

In Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 7 fresh COVID-19 cases were registered on tuesday. Now, there are 233 COVID-19 cases in the twin-city.

Here is a list of containment zones in the twin-city:

1. Kharalwadi

2. Shivneri Colony, Pimple Gurav

3. Rupeenagar

4. Gandharva Nagari, Moshi

5. Vijay Nagar, Dighi

6. Jagtap Complex, Pimple Gurav

7. Madhuban Society, Old Sanghvi

8. Indira Nagar, Chinchwad

9. Sathe Nagar, Charholi

10. Shubhashree Row House Society, Pimple Saudagar

11. Vinayak Nagar, Pimple Gurav

12. Bankar Vasti, Moshi

13. Bajaj School Area, Sambhajinagar

14. New Angels School, Talwade

15. Woodsville, Moshi

16. Kalewadi

17. Mohan Nagar

18. Tamhanewasti

19. Tapkir Chowk, Charholi

20. Nikamwasti, Charholi

21. Landgenagar

22. Kaspatewasti, Wakad

23. Dattanagar, Thergaon

24. Guruvihar Society, Bhosari

25. Hutatma Chowk, Bhosari

26. Chatrapati Chowk, Rahatni

27. Anand Nagar, Chinchwad Station

28. Chakrapani vashat, Bhosari

29. Pawna Nagar, Old Sanghvi

30. Shubhashree CHS, Akurdi

31. Vikas Nagar, Kiwale

32. Phugewadi

33. Dnyanganga Society, Rahatni

34. Tambe school, Rahatni

35. Sai Paradise, Pimple Saudagar

36. Panchadurg, Rupeenagar

37. Kavde Nagar, Pimple Gurav

38. Umbrella baug, Sambhajinagar

39. Morevasti

40. Bhatnagar

41. Dnyanganga society, Rahatni

42. Amrutdhara, Dighi

43. Hanuman Colony, Bhosari

Meanwhile, in India, the COVID-19 cases passed the significant one-lakh mark on Tuesday with total number of cases rising to 1.01 lakh, with a rise of 4,970 cases in past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data revealed. According to the Ministry, there are 58,302 active cases, 39,173 people have been cured and 3,163 have died so far.

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in