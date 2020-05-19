Coronavirus in PCMC: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on May 19

In Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 7 fresh COVID-19 cases were registered on tuesday. Now, there are 233 COVID-19 cases in the twin-city.

Here is a list of containment zones in the twin-city:

1. Kharalwadi

2. Shivneri Colony, Pimple Gurav

3. Rupeenagar

4. Gandharva Nagari, Moshi

5. Vijay Nagar, Dighi

6. Jagtap Complex, Pimple Gurav

7. Madhuban Society, Old Sanghvi

8. Indira Nagar, Chinchwad

9. Sathe Nagar, Charholi