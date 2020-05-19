Coronavirus in PCMC: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on May 19

In Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 7 fresh COVID-19 cases were registered on tuesday. Now, there are 233 COVID-19 cases in the twin-city.
Here is a list of containment zones in the twin-city:
1. Kharalwadi
2. Shivneri Colony, Pimple Gurav
3. Rupeenagar
4. Gandharva Nagari, Moshi
5. Vijay Nagar, Dighi
6. Jagtap Complex, Pimple Gurav
7. Madhuban Society, Old Sanghvi
8. Indira Nagar, Chinchwad
9. Sathe Nagar, Charholi
10. Shubhashree Row House Society, Pimple Saudagar
11. Vinayak Nagar, Pimple Gurav
12. Bankar Vasti, Moshi
13. Bajaj School Area, Sambhajinagar
14. New Angels School, Talwade
15. Woodsville, Moshi
16. Kalewadi
17. Mohan Nagar
18. Tamhanewasti
19. Tapkir Chowk, Charholi
20. Nikamwasti, Charholi
21. Landgenagar
22. Kaspatewasti, Wakad
23. Dattanagar, Thergaon
24. Guruvihar Society, Bhosari
25. Hutatma Chowk, Bhosari
26. Chatrapati Chowk, Rahatni
27. Anand Nagar, Chinchwad Station
28. Chakrapani vashat, Bhosari
29. Pawna Nagar, Old Sanghvi
30. Shubhashree CHS, Akurdi
31. Vikas Nagar, Kiwale
32. Phugewadi
33. Dnyanganga Society, Rahatni
34. Tambe school, Rahatni
35. Sai Paradise, Pimple Saudagar
36. Panchadurg, Rupeenagar
37. Kavde Nagar, Pimple Gurav
38. Umbrella baug, Sambhajinagar
39. Morevasti
40. Bhatnagar
41. Dnyanganga society, Rahatni
42. Amrutdhara, Dighi
43. Hanuman Colony, Bhosari
Meanwhile, in India, the COVID-19 cases passed the significant one-lakh mark on Tuesday with total number of cases rising to 1.01 lakh, with a rise of 4,970 cases in past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data revealed. According to the Ministry, there are 58,302 active cases, 39,173 people have been cured and 3,163 have died so far.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)