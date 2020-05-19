Coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi: 26 test positive on Tuesday; here are their details

Mumbai's Dharavi, believed to be the biggest slum in Asia, on Tuesday recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,353, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As no new COVID-19 death has been reported in the last 24 hours, the number of fatalities stood at 56 so far, an official said.

At 8, the highest number of the new cases were reported from Matunga Labour Camp, which is a worst-hit area in the densely-populated slum colony, he added.

Here are their details of the 26 positive patients tested on Tuesday:

1. 58M - Jai Bhavani CHS

2. 40F, 60M - New Muncipal Chawl

3. 5M - Dharavi Police Chawl

4. 65M, 45F, 50M - Chamda Bazar

5. 27F, 7M, 32F, 23M, 55M, 26F, 20F, 49M - Matunga Labour Camp

6. 29F - AKG Nagar

7. 42M, 40M - Sheth Chawl

8. 40M - Kumbharwada

9. 85M - Parshi Chawl

10. 30F - Indira Nagar

11. 62M - Sitaram Koli Chawl

12. 40M - Azad Nagar

13. 30M - Sant Kakaiyya Marg

14. 35M - Transit Camp

Meanwhile, Mumbai has 21,335 COVID-19 cases. In India, the COVID-19 cases passed the significant one-lakh mark on Tuesday with total number of cases rising to 1.01 lakh, with a rise of 4,970 cases in past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data revealed. According to the Ministry, there are 58,302 active cases, 39,173 people have been cured and 3,163 have died so far.