Coronavirus in PCMC: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Pimpri Chinchwad on May 22

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Thursday provided some significant relaxations during the fourth round of lockdown. These relaxations will come to effect from today.
Pimpri-Chinchwad, which has been notified as a non-Red zone by the Maharashtra government, will from Friday see full-fledged working of industrial units. All industries including large scale businesses and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) have been allowed to start operations with 100 per cent workforce in Pimpri Chinchwad area by the area's Municipal Corporation.
While the private offices and IT companies are allowed to function with 50 per cent workforce, as per the order issued by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).
The PCMC also allowed PMPML buses but with 50 per cent commuter strength and autorickshaws with two passengers. The civic body allowed all shops for essential goods and non-essential goods o remain open from 9 am to 5 pm. The PCMC also released a new list of 47 containment zones in the city.
Here is a list of containment zones in the twin-city:
1. Kharaliwadi area, Pimpri
2. Shivneri Colony are, Pimple Gurav
3. Rupinagar area, Talwade
4. Madhuban Society area, Juni Sangvi
5. Vijaynagar area, Dighi
6. Indira nagar area, Chinchwad
7. Subhshri row house society area, Pimple Saudagar
8. Bankar vasti area, Moshi
9. Bajaj school area, Sambhaji nagar
10. New Angel School area, Talwade
11. Woods Wilhe society area, Moshi
12. Kalewadi are
13. Mohannagar area, Chinchwad
14. Tamhane vasti area, Chikhali
15. Tapkir chowk area, Kalewadi
16. Nikam vasti area, Charholi Budruk
17. Sathe Nagar area, Charholi Budruk
18. Landge Nagar area, Bhosri
19. Kaspate vasti area, Vakad
20. Datta Nagar area, Thergaon
21. Guruvihar society area, Bhosari
22. Hutatma chowk area, Bhosari
23. Chhatrapati chowk, Rahatni
24. Anandnagar area, Chinchwad station
25. Chakrapani Vasaahat area, Bhosari
26. Pavan nagar area, June Sangavi
27. Shubshree housing society area, Aakrudi
28. Vikasnagar area, Kivale
29. Tambe school area, Rahatni
30. Fugewadi area
31. Sai Paradise area, Pimple Saudagar
32. Panchdurg Co-op housing society, Rupinagar
33. Kavde nagar area, Pimple Gurav
34. Ambrola garden area, Sambhajinagar
35. Amrutdhara society, Dighi
36. Morevasti area, Chikhali
37. Bhatnagar area, Pimpri
38. Gyaan Aangan society area, Rahatni
39. Hanuman colony area, Bhosari
40. Alkapuram road, Bhosari
41. Sadguru colony vakad
42. Shrikrishna colony,Rahatni
43. Sharadnagar, Chikhali
44. Valhekarwadi
45. Aakashraj society, Ravet
46. Ganesham socity, Pimple saudagar
47. Balghare vasti, Chikhali
Pune district reported 265 new coronavirus patients on Thursday, taking the tally of cases to 4,809, while the death toll reached 242 after seven people succumbed to the infection. Of the 265 cases, 222 were detected in Pune city, 10 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 33 in cantonment and rural areas. The number of coronavirus cases in Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad and rural areasis 4,154, 244 and 411, respectively.
