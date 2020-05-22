Coronavirus in PCMC: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Pimpri Chinchwad on May 22

While the private offices and IT companies are allowed to function with 50 per cent workforce, as per the order issued by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

The PCMC also allowed PMPML buses but with 50 per cent commuter strength and autorickshaws with two passengers. The civic body allowed all shops for essential goods and non-essential goods o remain open from 9 am to 5 pm. The PCMC also released a new list of 47 containment zones in the city.

Here is a list of containment zones in the twin-city:

1. Kharaliwadi area, Pimpri

2. Shivneri Colony are, Pimple Gurav

3. Rupinagar area, Talwade

4. Madhuban Society area, Juni Sangvi

5. Vijaynagar area, Dighi

6. Indira nagar area, Chinchwad

7. Subhshri row house society area, Pimple Saudagar

8. Bankar vasti area, Moshi

9. Bajaj school area, Sambhaji nagar

10. New Angel School area, Talwade

11. Woods Wilhe society area, Moshi

12. Kalewadi are

13. Mohannagar area, Chinchwad

14. Tamhane vasti area, Chikhali

15. Tapkir chowk area, Kalewadi

16. Nikam vasti area, Charholi Budruk

17. Sathe Nagar area, Charholi Budruk

18. Landge Nagar area, Bhosri

19. Kaspate vasti area, Vakad

20. Datta Nagar area, Thergaon

21. Guruvihar society area, Bhosari

22. Hutatma chowk area, Bhosari

23. Chhatrapati chowk, Rahatni

24. Anandnagar area, Chinchwad station

25. Chakrapani Vasaahat area, Bhosari

26. Pavan nagar area, June Sangavi

27. Shubshree housing society area, Aakrudi

28. Vikasnagar area, Kivale

29. Tambe school area, Rahatni

30. Fugewadi area

31. Sai Paradise area, Pimple Saudagar

32. Panchdurg Co-op housing society, Rupinagar

33. Kavde nagar area, Pimple Gurav

34. Ambrola garden area, Sambhajinagar

35. Amrutdhara society, Dighi

36. Morevasti area, Chikhali

37. Bhatnagar area, Pimpri

38. Gyaan Aangan society area, Rahatni

39. Hanuman colony area, Bhosari

40. Alkapuram road, Bhosari

41. Sadguru colony vakad

42. Shrikrishna colony,Rahatni

43. Sharadnagar, Chikhali

44. Valhekarwadi

45. Aakashraj society, Ravet

46. Ganesham socity, Pimple saudagar

47. Balghare vasti, Chikhali

Pune district reported 265 new coronavirus patients on Thursday, taking the tally of cases to 4,809, while the death toll reached 242 after seven people succumbed to the infection. Of the 265 cases, 222 were detected in Pune city, 10 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 33 in cantonment and rural areas. The number of coronavirus cases in Pune city, Pimpri Chinchwad and rural areasis 4,154, 244 and 411, respectively.