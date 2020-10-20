Coronavirus in Panvel: Panvel Municipal Corporation has only four active Covid cases

After almost four months, for the first time, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) saw less than 100 positive cases of COVID-19 for two consecutive days. The civic body saw only 84 positive cases on Tuesday and 77 positive cases on Monday. The recovery rate has also reached closer to 93%. Even the number of active cases has come down below 1100 which is also a two-month low.

For the last one week, the number of positive cases of COVID 19 being reported per day is coming down. The number of positive cases in the last two days is the lowest after June 28 when 96 positive cases were reported. However, thereafter, the number of positive cases kept increasing.

According to civic officials, the COVID 19 cases were spreading and the civic body had also increased the testing. “The people were travelling to Mumbai for essential works and thus the number was kept increasing then,” said the official. He added that at the same time, the civic body had also increased the testing.

However, with the increase in medical infrastructure and awareness among citizens, the number of positive cases has started decreasing.

At present, the number of active cases under the PMC area has come down to 1075 which is also almost four months low. The number of active cases on July 6 was 1075 thereafter the number reached around 2100 in September.

As per the data shared by the PMC, the total number of positive cases reported till October 20 was 22,526 of which 20,930 people have already cured with a 92.91 percent recovery rate. However, the civic body also saw 521 deaths due to COVID 19 with 2.31 percent of mortality rate.

Under the PMC, the Panvel city area has just four active cases. The Panvel City area saw a total of 3,760 positive cases of which 3668 recovered with 97.55% recovery. However, 88 people also died due to COVID 19 infection. Meanwhile, in the last two days, more than 350 people recovered.