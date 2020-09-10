Coronavirus in Panvel: Area-wise list of cases in Panvel, Kharghar, Kamothe as of Sep 10 as released by PMC

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on September 10, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 14,111 as 244 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities reached 328. Till now, 11,827 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,956.

As per the update on September 10, 110 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 83.81 percent.

Here is the list of area-wise cases as issued by PMC on September 10:

Kalamboli - 424 active cases

Kamothe - 466 active cases

Kharghar - 343 active cases

New Panvel - 438 active cases

Panvel - 245 active cases

Taloja - 40 active cases

Total active cases - 1946