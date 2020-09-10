Coronavirus in Panvel: Area-wise list of cases in Panvel, Kharghar, Kamothe as of Sep 10 as released by PMC

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on September 10, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 14,111 as 244 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.
Moreover, the number of fatalities reached 328. Till now, 11,827 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,956.
As per the update on September 10, 110 patients were discharged. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 83.81 percent.
Here is the list of area-wise cases as issued by PMC on September 10:
Kalamboli - 424 active cases
Kamothe - 466 active cases
Kharghar - 343 active cases
New Panvel - 438 active cases
Panvel - 245 active cases
Taloja - 40 active cases
Total active cases - 1946
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded its second highest spike in coronavirus cases at 23,446, which took the case tally to 9,90,795, a health department official said.
On Wednesday, the state had witnessed a record increase of 23,816 COVID-19 patients.
The death toll on Thursday increased to 28,282 with 448 fresh fatalities.
The death toll due to the pandemic in Mumbai increased by 38 to reach 8,023.
14,253 patients were discharged during the day, so the number of recovered cases rose to 7,00,715.
The recovery rate in the state is 70.72 per cent.
So far over 49.74 lakh tests have been conducted in the state.
Currently 16,30,701 people are in home quarantine and 38,220 in institutionalquarantine, the health department official said.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 9,90,795, New cases 23,446, Death toll 28,282, Recovered 7,00,715.
