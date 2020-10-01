Coronavirus in Panvel: Area-wise list of active COVID-19 cases in Panvel, Kharghar, Kamothe as of Oct 1 as released by PMC

As per the official update issued by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on October 1, the coronavirus tally of PMC has reached to 19,491 as 234 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of PMC.

Moreover, the number of fatalities reached 432. Till now, 17,254 people have been discharged from hospitals taking the number of active cases to 1,805.

As per the update, 284 patients were discharged today. The current recovery rate of PMC is at 88.52 percent.

Here is the list of area-wise active cases as issued by PMC on September 20:

Kalamboli - 370 active cases

Kamothe - 390 active cases

Kharghar - 499 active cases

New Panvel - 407 active cases

Panvel - 103 active cases

Taloja - 36 active cases

Total active cases - 1805