Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: With 319 new cases, NMMC COVID-19 tally reaches 16,426 as of August 3

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued on August 3, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 16,426 as 319 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, three more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 434. On Monday, 306 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 4,831.

Notably, 11,161 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 64 percent. Reports of 303 patients are pending as of now.