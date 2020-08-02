Free antigen testing if you have fever and cough: NMMC

As part of ‘Mission Break the Chain’, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to carry out rapid antigen test for those who have minor symptoms like cough or fever even if the person has not come in close contact with the corona positive persons.Normally, citizens have a tendency to hide their symptoms despite having a fever or cough.

“Residents of NMMC jurisdiction are expected to respond positively to the measures taken by the corporation and if they have any symptoms like cold, fever, dry cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing, they should immediately contact the nearest municipal health centre and get rapid antigen test for free of cost,” said a senior civic official.The official added that the civic body has also asked for help from local public representatives and social workers to encourage people to get the test done voluntarily.

As part of the ‘Mission Break the Chain’, the civic body is reaching the maximum number of people to prevent further spread. The civic body is working on trace, isolate, and treatment.Though there has been a slight rise in the number of positive cases after the rapid antigen test started, the civic chief said early detection of corona patients is helpful in preventing the spread of the disease.

“There is no need to worry if positive cases increase. The emphasis is on effective implementation of tracing corona positive and isolating them,” stated civic chief Abhijit Bangar in a press note issued by the NMMC.The civic body is conducting around 2000 rapid antigen testing per day and till July 31, it has already conducted 16,320 tests.Meanwhile, the civic body extended the lockdown in containment zones till midnight on August 31. At present, there are 46 containment zones in the city.

The civic body is implementing strict lockdown in areas where the number of positive cases is more than 5. The entry and exit of the area are sealed and police personnel is deputed for round the clock. The local ward office has the responsibility to arrange essential items within the containment zone area.