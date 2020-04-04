Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Vashi restaurant manager arrested for selling alcohol in triple price, booze worth Rs 1.31 lakh seized

On Friday, the Vashi Police raided a restaurant and bar in Vashi and seized liquor worth Rs 1.31 lakh which was being sold illegally. While there’s a prohibition on the sale of liquor during COVID-19 lockdown, the restaurant was selling liquor illegally.

The police booked the manager of the restaurant for selling liquor without permission under section 21 of Maharashtra COVID 19 Regulation 2020.

Based on a tip-off received from the reliable source, the Vashi police raised Sanjog Family Restaurant and Bar in Sector 10 in Vashi on Friday. The police found that Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) was being sold illegally at a double and triple price.