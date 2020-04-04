Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Vashi restaurant manager arrested for selling alcohol in triple price, booze worth Rs 1.31 lakh seized

On Friday, the Vashi Police raided a restaurant and bar in Vashi and seized liquor worth Rs 1.31 lakh which was being sold illegally. While there’s a prohibition on the sale of liquor during COVID-19 lockdown, the restaurant was selling liquor illegally.
The police booked the manager of the restaurant for selling liquor without permission under section 21 of Maharashtra COVID 19 Regulation 2020.
Based on a tip-off received from the reliable source, the Vashi police raised Sanjog Family Restaurant and Bar in Sector 10 in Vashi on Friday. The police found that Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) was being sold illegally at a double and triple price.
Sanjeev Dhumal, senior police inspector of Vashi police station said that the manager and three waiters were involved in the act. He added that they seized liquor worth Rs 1,31,750. They have been booked under section 65(E) of Mumbai Prohibition Act, 188, 269 and 270 of IPC, and section 21 of Maharashtra COVID 19 Regulation 2020.
Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai police have warned all pan shops who are selling cigarettes illegally despite prohibition due to the outbreak of COVID 19. “We have already asked all such shops to close till further order,” said Dhumal. He added that their cops are already vigil and if they receive any complaint, they will take action immediately.
However, several resident complaints that a few pan shops open their shop when cops are not around and sell cigarettes at double and triple the price. A Sanpada resident said that the pan shop in her area charged Rs 320 for 10 cigarettes a packet while the original cost is just Rs 160. “They are taking benefits of the lockdown,” she fumed.
