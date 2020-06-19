Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Some areas have fewer cases, but high mortality rates

Even as Navi Mumbai has managed to bring down the number of new coronavirus cases, it must grapple with the grim reality of a high mortality rate. Data compiled by Navi Mumbai Police from its 20 police stations reveals that there are areas where there are few positive cases but the mortality rate is quite high. Delay in reporting to hospitals is seen as one of the reasons for high mortality in some areas.

Panvel, Taloja, and Kalamboli have a high mortality rate despite fewer positive cases as compared to other areas. Panvel Taluka police station area has 48 positive cases so far, but the mortality rate is as high as 10.41 per cent whereas Rabale, which has the maximum number of positive cases, 851 (including 22 deaths), has a mortality rate of 2.23 per cent.

The next is Koparkhairane police station jurisdiction, with 781 positive cases, including 17 deaths, with a mortality rate of 2.81 per cent. Nerul, Vashi and Sanpada have reported 633, 416, and 245 positive cases respectively. However, the mortality rate in all these areas is below 3.5 per cent, with Vashi's rate being 2.64 per cent. There are also areas which have not recorded any deaths, like Belapur, NRI, Mora, and Nhava Sheva police station jurisdictions.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar, has appealed to citizens on social media, to visit the hospital first if they have coronavirus-like symptoms and not be afraid if they test positive.

Most deaths have been reported in the 71 to 80 years age group (16.16 per cent). 105 people in this age group tested positive and 16 of them died. The maximum number of positive cases were reported in the 21 to 30 years age group, with 1,414 cases and 11 deaths (0.74 per cent). No deaths have been reported either from the under-10 or 90-plus categories. The mortality rate in Navi Mumbai, which includes Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Panvel Municipal Corporation, Panvel Grameen and Uran taluka is 3.33 per cent.

Meanwhile, the NMMC has reported 124 positive cases of coronavirus and nine deaths, with the total number of positive cases reaching 4,515 and the number of active cases being 1,765. Panvel Grameen reported 20 new cases, five of which are from Ulwe node.