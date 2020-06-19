Maharashtra Govt issues notification on cancellation of final year exams of non-professional courses

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government on Friday has issued a notification on the cancellation of final year examinations of non-professional courses. Students from the non-professional courses will be given an option to pass on aggregate marks or appear for exams whenever is possible. The students will have to give in writing to the respective university as they are ready to get the degree certificate without appearing for the final year examination.

As far as the backlog of the final year students is concerned, the Vice-Chancellor of the respective university and concerned officers will take a decision after discussion.

For professional courses, the government after the meeting of the Disaster Management Authority decided to inform the regulatory bodies about the examinations. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 17 at the video conference chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested for guidance on national councils.

According to the notification, there are 7,34,516 students in non-professional courses and 2,82,937 students in professional courses in 14 public universities. Meanwhile, examination for the final year is not possible in July in view of the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is necessary to begin a new academic year and therefore it will not be proper to keep the fate of students hanging for a long.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said the decision has been taken in the best interest of the students and teachers. As far as the backlog is concerned, he assured the students not to worry as the government will take decisions while protecting their interest.