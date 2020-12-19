Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC to first vaccinate 16,000 COVID warriors

In the first phase, 4,490 employees from 42 health centers of NMMC as well as 12,431 employees from 904 institutions related to the private medical sector have been registered for vaccination.

“Though the process of vaccination has not started yet, the plan has been made scientifically. Once the commencement of vaccination, the registered person will receive messages about the day and place of vaccination on his registered mobile number. After vaccination, the person will receive the certificate of vaccination on mobile number,” said a senior civic official.

As per the guidelines, the COVID-19 vaccination area will have a separate waiting room, vaccination room and observation room. “Each team will consist of four vaccination officers and one vaccinator officer,” said the official, adding that at one center, a maximum of 100 people will be vaccinated per day.

Medical officials have already undergone training at the state and district levels. They had also attended a special training session at civic headquarter on December 17. “A special training is also planned on December 22 for other employees,” said the official.

Even after the vaccination, people have to follow the COVID norms like wearing masks, frequent hand washing and maintaining social distance. Civic chief Bangar cleared that the civic body is ready to undertake the vaccination campaign after the central government approves vaccine.