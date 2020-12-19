Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC to first vaccinate 16,000 COVID warriors

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has completed the necessary preparations for the execution of the first phase of COVID 19 vaccination under its jurisdiction as per the guidelines of centre and state government. A total of 16,000 COVID warriors like doctors, nurses, pharmacists, Asha workers, Anganwadi teachers, and students in the medical field will be inoculated in the first phase.
A task force meeting was held at the municipal headquarters to review the preparations for the COVID 19 vaccination campaign on Saturday. Civic chief Abhijit Bangar directed health department officials including district immunization officials to be ready to carry out of vaccination as per the guidelines. A presentation was also shared by medical officer Dr. Ratnaprabha Chavan on the necessary steps for the vaccination campaign and the preparations made by the corporation.
In the first phase, 4,490 employees from 42 health centers of NMMC as well as 12,431 employees from 904 institutions related to the private medical sector have been registered for vaccination.
“Though the process of vaccination has not started yet, the plan has been made scientifically. Once the commencement of vaccination, the registered person will receive messages about the day and place of vaccination on his registered mobile number. After vaccination, the person will receive the certificate of vaccination on mobile number,” said a senior civic official.
As per the guidelines, the COVID-19 vaccination area will have a separate waiting room, vaccination room and observation room. “Each team will consist of four vaccination officers and one vaccinator officer,” said the official, adding that at one center, a maximum of 100 people will be vaccinated per day.
Medical officials have already undergone training at the state and district levels. They had also attended a special training session at civic headquarter on December 17. “A special training is also planned on December 22 for other employees,” said the official.
Even after the vaccination, people have to follow the COVID norms like wearing masks, frequent hand washing and maintaining social distance. Civic chief Bangar cleared that the civic body is ready to undertake the vaccination campaign after the central government approves vaccine.
