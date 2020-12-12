Navi Mumbai: Post-Diwali COVID-19 spike slows down in December, positivity rate down to 3.58%

After a spike in positive cases of COVID 19 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area post-Diwali, the rate has now slowed down. In the first 10 days of December, the test-positivity rate was 3.58 percent which is the lowest in the last seven months. The active cases in the city has also come down to just 2.7% of total infected persons.

There was a fear that after festival season, there would be a second wave of COVID-19 as people stepped out in large numbers for shopping and other purposes. The city saw little spike in positive cases of COVID 19 but later slowed down. The civic body claims that timely testing and tracing helped to control the situation.

As per the data shared by NMMC’s Health Department during November, a total of 72,771 tests were conducted, in which 3,730 people were found positive for COVID 19 with a 5.12 percent of test-positivity rate.

Similarly, from December 1 to December 10, a total of 31,645 tests were conducted in which 1136 positive cases of COVID 19 were found with a 3.58% test-positivity rate. “This means that the COVID test- positivity rate has been reduced to 3.58 percent from 5.12 percent,” said a senior civic official.

With the possible second wave of COVID 19, the NMMC continued testing during the festival aggressively. Following the civic chief's instruction, even on the day of Diwali, the tests of COVID-19 did not allow to break,” said the official. He added that in fact, the number of tests was increased after Diwali.

“We added two more test vehicles to the existing 23 permanent test centers. Special COVID test centers were set up at 5 railway stations as well as APMC Market and MIDC area,” added the official.

So far, a total of 49,387 COVID 19 patients have been found under the NMMC area till December 10, out of which 47,046 patients recovered and returned home. However, 1007 patients died due to COVID 19 infection.

“Compared to other major cities, Navi Mumbai has a good recovery ratio of 95.25% and a mortality rate of just 2.03%,” said the official. He added that the doubling rate, which was 263 days on November 30, has improved to 357 days by December 10.

“We have also closed 9 COVID Care Centre temporarily due to falling of active cases which can be reopened within two days if required,” said the official.