Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC sets up two COVID 19 testing centres MIDC; 35 found positive

A total of 35 employees of 13 private companies were tested positive of COVID 19 during a special drive at Navi Mumbai MIDC area, conducted by the Health Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The civic body has set up two special COVID test centres in Thane-Belapur Industrial area (TBIA) and TTC MIDC area.

In the last one week, a total of 1,333 employees of 13 companies namely Zydus, Lubrizol, Millennium Business Park, among others, was tested for COVID 19.

According to civic officials, a total of 35 employees were found positive and they have been shifted to COVID Care centre as per their health condition. At least 24 of their close contact have also been tested for COVUD as per tracing, testing, and treating policy.

Civic officials are visiting companies after the MIDC office provides details and conduct health status. A mobile testing van has also been made available for this purpose.

In addition, the civic body set up a separate testing centre at Rabale under the TBIA and TTC MIDC area. Both Antigen and RT-PCR tests are conducted at these centres.

A total of 69 Antigens and 10 RT-PCR tests were conducted at the TBIA office and three positive cases found. Also, 63 Antigens and 9 RT-PCR tests were conducted at the TTC MIDC office. A total of 3 positive patients were also found there. As the antigen test report was received within half an hour, the patients who received the positive report were immediately isolated and their relatives were informed.

Under the Mission Begin Again, a large number of industries have started operation along the Thane Belapur industrial belt. As a large number of workers from Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Thane come over there for their work.

The NMMC administration has been working on trace, test, and treat to contain the spread of the virus. The civic body ramped up tracing, testing, and isolating people to break the chain.

The NMMC administration had already conducted 215054 tests of which 80530 RT-PCR tests and the remaining are Antigen tests. At present, there are 3612 active cases while the total positive cases reported in the city 38735. The city also saw 788 deaths due to COVID 19 infections.