Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC kicks ‘No Mask No Entry’ campaign to root out COVID-19

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in collaboration with the UNICEF kicked off the “No Mask No Entry” campaign in the city. The aim of the campaign is to create awareness among people about health benefits by wearing masks. Public transports, as well as office buses, rickshaw, taxi and other modes of transportations, have been asked to remain strict with the people if the mask is not worn all the time.

Despite COVID 19 cases are declining in Navi Mumbai, the city body does not want to leave any stone unturned to control the spread of viruses.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMC), an undertaking of NMMC has already made it mandatory for people to wear masks if they want to board the bus. Now, the civic body decided to implement the ‘No Mask No Entry’ strictly in the city.

“We have launched the campaign across all eight wards. Under this campaign, citizens will be informed about the importance of wearing a mask as well as what kind of mask to wear, how to use the mask, and how to dispose of it,” said a senior civic official. While kicking off the campaign, the civic body also distributed 1,000 reusable cloth masks among citizens at different places in each ward.

The civic body will also put up large hoardings at important locations and NMMT buses. The campaign will be implemented effectively in November and December.

“The 'NO MASK - NO ENTRY' the campaign is aimed at creating awareness among the citizens of their health benefits. If a person does not wear it, he can infect others. Therefore, we appeal to every citizen to understand the importance of wearing a mask and encourage others to use the mask,” added the official.

So far, under the NMMC area, a total of 45,745 people was tested positive under the NMMC area till November 11, out of which 43,613 recovered and returned home. However, 931 of them died due to COVID-19 infection. The number of patients recovering from COVID has been steadily rising since the beginning of October.

By the end of September, 32,325 patients or 88.14% had recovered and returned home which increased to 41,803 patients or 93.90% by the end of October. And, by the first week of November, a total of 43,187 or 94.96% of patients had already recovered.