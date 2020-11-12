NMMC conducts over 3 lakh COVID-19 tests, doubling rate reaches 319 days

The number of COVID-19 tests has crossed 3 lakh-mark under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) region with around 45,567 people found positive of which 95 percent have recovered and returned home. The civic body claimed that the number of tests for COVID-19 in comparison with other cities of a similar population is quite higher.

The civic body has been conducting more than 2,000 tests per day despite the number of active cases and positive cases per day have dropped.

At present, the number of active cases is 1,247 which is just 2.73 percent of the total positive cases reported in the city.

“This is a result of the various measures implemented by the civic administration under 'Mission Begin Again' and the good response it has received from the citizens,” said a senior civic official. He added that is a matter of great relief, however, it is important to take precautions until a vaccine is available.

In the first 8 days of November, out of 17,003 tests conducted, 955 people were found COVID-19 positive. As per the tests conducted, the test-positivity rate has come down to 5.61 percent from 15.39 percent in September and 9.33 percent in October.

A total of 45,476 people tested positive for the pandemic under the NMMC area till November 8, out of which 43,187 recovered and returned home. However, 923 of them died due to COVID-19 infection. “Navi Mumbai has the best COVID-free ratio of 94.96 percent and death rate of 2.02 percent as compared to other major cities,” said an NMMC official.

The number of patients recovering from COVID-19 has been steadily rising since the beginning of October. By the end of September, as many as 32,325 patients or 88.14 percent had recovered and returned home which increased to 41,803 patients or 93.90 percent by the end of October. And, by the first week of November, a total of 43,187 or 94.96 percent of patients already recovered.

Similarly, the rise in COVID-19 cases has also come under control and the doubling rate has increased from 79 days till September 30 to 319 days in on November 8.