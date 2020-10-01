Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief makes surprise visit to APMC to ensure COVID norms are followed

Bangar said that it is a challenge for the civic body to ensure that norms are followed as the footfall at APMC is around 50,000. “There were complaints that people are not following the norms like maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. A separate team has been deputed to ensure that basic norms are followed,” said Bangar. He added that APMC administration has also ensured that they are taking a number of measures to ensure that all norms are followed in market area.

As per the civic administration, around 90 percent people are following the norms like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. However, there are few people who are not following despite request. “The time has over for request. Now, strict action will be taken against violators as the second wave would be more severe if people continue to violate basic norms,” said Bangar.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases under the NMMC has reached 36,673 with 3598 positive cases. A total of 750 people lost their lives due to COVID 19 infection. However, the overall recovery rate has reached 88% with 32,024 people have cured and returned to their homes.