Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar put by NMMC on June 6, 2020

Maharashtra reported 2,436 new coronavirus patients on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the state to 80,229, a health department statement said.

139 COVID-19 patients died during the day, taking the death toll to 2,849. Out of 139 deaths on Friday, 93 were reported from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including 54 from Mumbai city.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai on Friday recorded 86 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,643.