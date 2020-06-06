Mumbai

Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar put by NMMC on June 6, 2020

Maharashtra reported 2,436 new coronavirus patients on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the state to 80,229, a health department statement said.

139 COVID-19 patients died during the day, taking the death toll to 2,849. Out of 139 deaths on Friday, 93 were reported from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including 54 from Mumbai city.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai on Friday recorded 86 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,643.

Here is the full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar:

1) Karave Gaon

2) Sec-14, Diwalegaon

3) Shirwane Gaon

4) Sec-23, Juipada gaon, Juinagar

5) Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul

6) Sarsole Sec-6

7) Shivaji Nagar, Nerul

8) Sec-14, Plot no253, Kukshet

9) Sec-10, Sec-11, Juhugaon

10) Sec-21, Turbhe

11) Indiranagar

12) Sec-21 Turbhe

13) Sec-22, Turbhe

14) Hanuman Nagar Turbhe

15) Sec-4 A, Sanpada

16) Drum galli, Turbhe Store

17) Sec-20, Turbhe

18) Sec -18, Bharat Shatrughan Building, Turbhe

19) Ambedkar Nagar, Indiranagar

20) Ashtvinayak Chawl, Room no 553, Pawne gaon

21) Saideep Soc, Plot no-159/160, Sec-19, Koperkhairne

22) Ghansoli, Chinchali

23) Sec-1, Ghansoli

24) Adarsh Chawl, Samta nagar Chawl Airoli sec-1

25) Chinchpada near Dr. Babasaheb Abedkar Statue

26) Panchashil nagar Katkaripada Rabada

27) Airoli gaon

28) Digha, Namdev Wadi

29) Bindu Madhavnagar, sanjay gndhi nagar Digha

30) Ishwarnagar, Ilthanpada

