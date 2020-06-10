Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar put by NMMC on June 10, 2020

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,015 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths, according to the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai. With the new cases, the total number of positive cases in the city reached 50,878.
At present, there are 26,178 active cases in the city, while a total of 1,758 people have succumbed to the infection so far. According to the health bulletin issued by the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, 22,942 people have been cured and discharged. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, which has the highest number of cases in the country, crossed 90,000 on Tuesday.
Here is the full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar:
1) Karave Gaon
2) Sec-14, Diwalegaon
3) Shirwane Gaon
4) Sec-23, Juipada gaon, Juinagar
5) Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul
6) Sarsole Sec-6
7) Shivaji Nagar, Nerul
8) Sec-14, Plot no253, Kukshet
9) Sec-10, Sec-11, Juhugaon
10) Sec-21, Turbhe
11) Indiranagar
12) Sec-21 Turbhe
13) Sec-22, Turbhe
14) Hanuman Nagar Turbhe
15) Sec-4 A, Sanpada
16) Drum galli, Turbhe Store
17) Sec-20, Turbhe
18) Sec -18, Bharat Shatrughan Building, Turbhe
19) Ambedkar Nagar, Indiranagar
20) Ashtvinayak Chawl, Room no 553, Pawne gaon
21) Saideep Soc, Plot no-159/160, Sec-19, Koperkhairne
22) Ghansoli, Chinchali
23) Sec-1, Ghansoli
24) Adarsh Chawl, Samta nagar Chawl Airoli sec-1
25) Chinchpada near Dr. Babasaheb Abedkar Statue
26) Panchashil nagar Katkaripada Rabada
27) Airoli gaon
28) Digha, Namdev Wadi
29) Bindu Madhavnagar, sanjay gndhi nagar Digha
30) Ishwarnagar, Ilthanpada
