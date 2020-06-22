Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli, and Digha put by NMMC on June 22

Navi Mumbai on Sunday recorded 154 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 4,841 cases. Seven deaths were also reported on Friday, taking the toll to 164.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Sunday, as per information provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 66,507, including 29,347 active cases. While 33,491 patients have been discharged so far, and 3,669 deaths have taken place.