Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli, and Digha put by NMMC on June 22

Navi Mumbai on Sunday recorded 154 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 4,841 cases. Seven deaths were also reported on Friday, taking the toll to 164.
Meanwhile, Mumbai on Sunday, as per information provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 66,507, including 29,347 active cases. While 33,491 patients have been discharged so far, and 3,669 deaths have taken place.
Here is the full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli and Digha:
1) Karave Gaon
2) Sec-14, Diwalegaon
3) Shirwane Gaon
4) Sec-23, Juipada gaon, Juinagar
5) Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul
6) Sarsole Sec-6
7) Shivaji Nagar, Nerul
8) Sec-14, Plot no 253, Kukshet
9) Sec 20 C Tukaram Bhagat building, Nerul
10) Indiranagar
11) Sec-21 Turbhe,
12) Sec-22, Turbhe
13) Hanuman Nagar Turbhe
14) Drum Galli, Turbhe Store
15) Sec-20, Turbhe
16) Amedkar Nagar, Indiranagar
17) Ashtvinayak Chawl, Room no 553, Pawne gaon
18) Saideep Soc, Plot no-159/160, Sec-19, Koperkhairan
19) Panchashil nagar Katkaripada Rabada
20) Airoli gaon
21) Panchsheel Nagar, Near Baudh Vihar Katkaripada Near Kranti Chawk, Rabale
22) Digha, Namdev Wadi
23) Bindu Madhavnagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar Digha
