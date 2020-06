Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra issued by TMC as of June 22

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district reached 21,588 as 1,023 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday, with Kalyan Dombivali area racking up 200-plus numbers for the fourth day in a row. The death toll reached 745 in the district as 81 people lost their lives to the infection on Sunday. Thane city accounted for 29 deaths.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,870 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths, including 41 from Mumbai, taking the total tally to 1,32,075 and fatalities to 6,170. This is the second highest spike in the number of cases in a single day after 3,874 new cases were recorded on Saturday.