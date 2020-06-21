Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli, and Digha put by NMMC on June 21

Navi Mumbai on Friday recorded 172 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 4,687 cases. Ten deaths were also reported on Friday, taking the toll to 157.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 3,874 new coronavirus patients on Saturday which took the tally of cases in the state to 1,28,205, while the death toll reached 5,984 with 160 new fatalities, the health department said. 1,380 patients were discharged from hospitals upon full recovery which took the number of recovered patients in the state to 64,153.