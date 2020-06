Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra issued by TMC as of June 21

Thane district reported 1,045 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a single day record, taking the count past the 20,000-mark to 20,565, while 27 deaths took the toll so far to 684.

Maharashtra on Saturday notched single-day high of 3,874 coronavirus cases -- up from peak 3,827 a day earlier -- even as state capital Mumbai recorded its new high of 136 deaths in a day out of total 160 fatalities in the state. The state's death toll shot up from 142 a day earlier to 160 -- down by 18 from the previous peak of 178 recorded on June 15.