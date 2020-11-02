Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Doubling rate of COVID-19 cases under NMMC at 239 days in October

Despite the rise in the number of testing, the number of positive cases kept dropping during October after a peak during September. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is conducting around 2,600 to 2,800 testing per day. During September, a total of 68,357 tests were conducted which was increased to 84,062 testings in October. However, the test positivity rate which 15.39% during September dropped to 9.33% in October.

Civic chief Bangar credited the state government 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign for better tracing and treatment of infected persons.

Even the number of active cases in the city left only 1,817 which is just 4.08% of total positive cases reported. At the end of September, the number of active cases was 3,598 or 9.81% of the total positive cases reported.

When the state government allowed to resume a number of services under the Mission Begin Again, the number increased and there was reportedly a shortage of ICU beds in the city. However, at present, of the total of 6,073 beds in the city, a total of 4,396 beds are available.

A total of 44,521 positive cases of COVID 19 were found under the NMMC area till October 31, out of which 41,803 patients have recovered and returned home. However, 901 people died with a 2.02% mortality rate. The recovery rate stands at 93.90%.