Navi Mumbai: NMMC to work on 36 accident-prone spots to make city safe

In order to make the city accident-free, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will take necessary safety measures at 36 accident-prone spots (Blackspots), identified by the traffic department across the city. Among 36 accident-prone spots, a few of them are on the Palm Beach road also known as 'Queens Necklace’.

Following a circular issued by the Urban development department of state government in October 2018 regarding necessary road safety measures to be taken based on the Delhi Integrated Multimodal Transport System (DIMTS), the NMMC appointed a consultant -- Tandon Urban Solutions -- for scientific study on ‘NMMC Urban Road Safety (Audit) Improvement Plan’. The consultant with the Traffic department identified 36 accident prone spots or black spots that need immediate rectifications to avoid accidents.

Among 36 spots identified, a few of them are Arenja Corner to Kopri Gaon junction and Moraj Signal to NRIs on the Palm Beach road. In addition, Annapurna Circle to Mathadi Circle Signal, Sanpada Junction on Sion Panvel Highway are other major accident-prone areas for which the civic engineering department will take measures.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar directed the engineering department to take necessary measures properly in a timely manner. “While the civic authority has already taken temporary measures such as zebra crossing, stop line, thermoplastic paint, catechin blinkers, rumbler strip at these accident-prone spots, it will take more effective measures like installing roller crash barrier, making a pedestrian bridge, road geometry improvement, tabletop crossing, increase in the street lighting system,” said Bangar. He added that all these accident-prone spots have been technically surveyed and various measures suggested by the consultants will be implemented.

Under the chairmanship of civic chief Bangar, a meeting on the Road Safety Committee held at the civic headquarter on Saturday, which was attended by NMMC's city engineer, deputy commissioner of traffic, regional transport officer among others. During the meeting a detailed discussion on the reports prepared by the consultant on Saturday.

Bangar also directed the engineering department to submit the details of the action taken in this regard in the committee meeting next month.