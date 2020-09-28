Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Area-wise list of new COVID-19 cases in Belapur, Digha, Vashi, and Nerul as of Sept 28 as released by NMMC

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued on September 28, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 35,934 as 382 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.
Moreover, four more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 740. On Monday, 319 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,522.
Notably, 31,672 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 88 percent. Reports of 448 patients are pending as of now.
Area wise New COVID-19 cases:
Belapur 67
Nerul 47
Vashi 53
Turbhe 46
Koparkhairane 55
Ghansoli 48
Airoli 64
Digha 02
Total 382
